Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:36 pm
All this outrage and jumping to conclusions based on rumours, can't be doing your blood pressure any good.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Tue Sep 26, 2017 7:46 am
Captain Hook wrote:
All this outrage and jumping to conclusions based on rumours, can't be doing your blood pressure any good.


We've won ten games on the trot, all be it games that we didn't want to be playing in, Smith and Agar are down the road, we have retained our Super League spot, our CEO has been in Australia supposedly getting us a shiny new coach all this angst is a bit premature IMO.

Speculation is interesting of course, but, I'd prefer to wait to see the shape of the staff and team before completely twisting my knickers
