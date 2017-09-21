WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Rumours

Post a reply
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 7:07 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2784
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Can't rule out Todd Carney coming here, with Patton going to Salford
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:49 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 351
Location: Dubai
Is that now definite? Patton gone?
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 8:57 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2784
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
easyWire wrote:
Is that now definite? Patton gone?

Nailed on.....NOT
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:07 pm
richmond Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 07, 2016 1:11 pm
Posts: 22
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Can't rule out Todd Carney coming here, with Patton going to Salford

What a stupid move that would be. Past versus future. No brained!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: DAG, Or thane and 146 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,635,3551,50976,2394,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > TOMORROW : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  TOMORROW : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM