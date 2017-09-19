WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Rumours

Post a reply
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:20 pm
Smiffy27 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 600
Good News: It does mean we have considerable amount of money to spend and that we are aiming high.
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:49 pm
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3632
Location: Land of the Colossus
So a bit of the jigsaw is coming together then, we sacrifice Blythe and Penny's salaries in order to bring in Maloney.
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:11 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6674
Location: Home sweet home
never heard of him..is he top notch or championship standard
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:16 pm
Fourpointtry User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 14, 2006 6:05 pm
Posts: 467
Location: Warrington
Winslade's Offload wrote:
So a bit of the jigsaw is coming together then, we sacrifice Blythe and Penny's salaries in order to bring in Maloney.

Is that like selling your kids' push bikes to put towards your Ferrari?

Doubt he'll come, but it's a statement that we are in the market for a half back and ready to spend, hopefully a few agents in Sydney are listening.
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 4:32 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 342
Location: Dubai
sir adrian morley wrote:
never heard of him..is he top notch or championship standard


Francis Maloney? He's top notch, maybe a few years past his peak but his style complements Lineham.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Deus Dat Incrementum, easyWire, Fatbelly, Fourpointtry, Frankiefartown, Gazwire, Irish Wire, kirtonLindseyWolf, langer the king, lefty goldblatt, Longbarn Wire, Man Mountain, matt6169, Shazbaz, Smiffy27, Steve51, Stitch, The Riddler, thelinesman, wolfie wales and 384 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,9442,38676,2304,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM