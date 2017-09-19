Captain Hook wrote: There are clearly 2 distinct camps, those who think it is appropriate to belittle the efforts of players who have genuinely tried their best (and Kev Penny is most definitely in that category in my view) and those who take no pleasure in their fate and wish them well for the future. It probably reflects your world view as to which camp you fall into.

is it our fault that his best efforts were just not good enough !!!as you can read from my posts that it was a shame that he never really reached his potential and never really improved his areas of weakness.