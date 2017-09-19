WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:34 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 673
Captain Hook wrote:
There are clearly 2 distinct camps, those who think it is appropriate to belittle the efforts of players who have genuinely tried their best (and Kev Penny is most definitely in that category in my view) and those who take no pleasure in their fate and wish them well for the future. It probably reflects your world view as to which camp you fall into.


is it our fault that his best efforts were just not good enough !!!

as you can read from my posts that it was a shame that he never really reached his potential and never really improved his areas of weakness.
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:49 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5394
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Philth wrote:
And yet he's still offered more than either Blythe or Penny this season. Go figure


Yes go figure indeed....

around this time last year Penny was scoring a try in a league leaders shield winning game away at Hull fc.

While Pomeroy was playing in the French championship. ....
Clearly that's why he's been preferred in games against Leigh and Featherstone.

I'm not sure your bar of "offering more" is set very high. ..

We should thank both players for limited involvement in one of our worst seasons ever. ....and all move on.
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:58 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5394
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
is it our fault that his best efforts were just not good enough !!!.


Seriously you think his best efforts not good enough. ..?

I'm old school and firmly in the 1980s when it comes to favourite players but Pennys try highlights reel stands above most Warrington wingers and alongside Des Drummonds. ....

It knocks Richard Henares one memorable try into a tin hat.
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:09 pm
silver2
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 826
Location: Warrington
the flying biscuit wrote:
Seriously you think his best efforts not good enough. ..?

I'm old school and firmly in the 1980s when it comes to favourite players but Pennys try highlights reel stands above most Warrington wingers and alongside Des Drummonds. ....

It knocks Richard Henares one memorable try into a tin hat.


I agree. I've been a supporter since the early 1960s and he is one of the most exciting wingers I've seen.
Re: Rumours
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 1:23 pm
morrisseyisawire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1442
Yes, in his pomp Penny was thrilling to watch and after his dream team season we should have harnessed and developed him better.

Sadly, that blistering pace is on the wane so we are left with a quick winger with suspect handling. Time is a formidable enemy to wingers, and once their bodies sucumb to it there is nowhere else to go.

Penny & Blythe shouldn't be part of our revolution and neither should Pomeroy, nor quite a few others.

Their time has gone.
