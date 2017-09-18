WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 9:54 pm
Philth wrote:
And yet he's still offered more than either Blythe or Penny this season. Go figure


Perhaps playing alongside Hiku helped, he's not done badly at all for all the disappointment and ridicule by some on here?
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 12:56 am
Yes,i know Myler came from Salford but i think he was still an up & coming player when he signed for us & he was a player who didn't seem to progress past a support runner.
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:12 am
There are clearly 2 distinct camps, those who think it is appropriate to belittle the efforts of players who have genuinely tried their best (and Kev Penny is most definitely in that category in my view) and those who take no pleasure in their fate and wish them well for the future. It probably reflects your world view as to which camp you fall into.
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 8:55 am
Captain Hook wrote:
There are clearly 2 distinct camps, those who think it is appropriate to belittle the efforts of players who have genuinely tried their best (and Kev Penny is most definitely in that category in my view) and those who take no pleasure in their fate and wish them well for the future. It probably reflects your world view as to which camp you fall into.


There is a 3rd camp. Those that have no particular interest in the players other than their performance in the shirt on match day and how they train and look after themselves. I wish Penny and others as human beings, all the best for the future as I do so everyone.
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:29 am
Wires71 wrote:
There is a 3rd camp. Those that have no particular interest in the players other than their performance in the shirt on match day and how they train and look after themselves. I wish Penny and others as human beings, all the best for the future as I do so everyone.


Bingo. I don't feel sorry for either player. It's just sport. Same way when players retire. They move on. We move on. It's sport.
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 9:39 am
Well that's Des Hasler officially gone from the doggies. I hope Karl is beating is door down to make him a good offer
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:00 am
I actually think that we give our younger players a fair crack of the whip when it comes to first team apps.

Taking a handful of the players mentioned earlier on, these are their total first team apps for us in the last 3 years (or 3yrs prior to their departure)

O'Brien 45, Laithwaite 38, G King 71, Dwyer 65, Philbin 50, T King, 29, Wilde 22.

That seems a decent number or runouts given the the quality of our first team squad.

Looking at the general way we play, and our cluelessness in final 30m, I genuinely think the kids aren't coached particularly well when they reach the first team.

They're probably no better or worse than Wigan's kids when they break through, but they stall as soon as they hit the first team squad. The issue I think is that they never seem to kick on and develop after that, and it's not through a lack of opportunities.
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:05 am
They don't kick on because they're not good enough. It's that simple.

Ben Currie hasn't stalled.
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:09 am
And we have been clueless in the final 30 metres for 3 or 4 years & as you say player development ceases at the first team.
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:16 am
karetaker wrote:
Has Dagger not signed for HKR?


Good question? I thought he had and then searched round on the internet and couldn't find anything. Can anyone confirm or otherwise?
