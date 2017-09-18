ninearches wrote: We have had some so called good young lads come through what we were told was a brilliant academy system & have made it no further than limited first team appearances to get shipped on to other SL clubs (Wilde, O'Brien,Myler,Riley) or Championship clubs (Evans brothers, Ackers,Laithwaite, Penny,Blythe & anyone else).Unfortunately, there is only a limited pool of available players so a coach that can actually coach & improve our available players is a must. I doubt any of the above actually improved during their time under the present regime.

yes we cannot seem to take a player on to that next level of being desired by other top clubs, we can seem to get them to the point of breaking in to the first team showing promise, what happens next is the problem, and I don't know what HBO solution is but I do feel Patton should have Been given the hb spot this year and he will be much better for it next year but instead He has. Wen in and out its not giving the side any continuity and it won't be doing his confidance favours. I think after his performances in last years super8s he had earned gene oppertunity to get a good run this year not dropped at a whim !However it's a catch 22 situation whilst we have players like penny n Blythe to call in the younger players won't get themnodd opportunities to play! Had burgess manfredi n tierny all not been out this year Marshall n Davis wouldn't have gotten a look in or covered the odd game sometimes players will rise to the occasion but they need the oppertunity to do so we've majorly reshuffled to not have to give a younger player that chance !!T king Patton livett and Johnson n dagger will need to step up next year they have threatened to do something now for a season or two they need to a be given the opportunities to play and the club need to bring in quality for them to play alongside, learn and develop from but they then need to do the business and for the main part remain injury free.