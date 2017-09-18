WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Rumours

Post a reply
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:04 pm
Penks81 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jan 23, 2009 2:49 pm
Posts: 28
I wouldn’t say it’s a lack of empathy, more like the truth and we all know that hurts sometimes!!!

Maybe we should applaud KP for making the most lateral runs in Super League (Mr Crabbie) or MB for looking the part but not really able to deliver the goods.

Our wing and centre weaknesses have been discussed more than once on this site particularly before Hiku and Pomeroy and neither have been considered as a credible option to address the issue.

Both of these have been carried this year and neither deserve a 3rd chance!

Out with the old and in with the new!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, BraddersFC, Brolenni13, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Dezzies_right_hook, Fatbelly, Frankiefartown, just_browny, karetaker, kirtonLindseyWolf, Man Mountain, matthew, Mr Snoodle, Penks81, Philth, ratticusfinch, Rugby, silver2, The Phantom Horseman, The Railwayman, Watford Wire, wolfie wales, Wrath and 444 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,4442,85176,2294,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM