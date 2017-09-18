Alffi_7 wrote:

I think the issue is that the likes of Leeds / Wigan & Saints don't have players like Blythe and Penny etc in their first team squads. They have young players who can come in and do a job, whilst having the potential to improve and become a first team regular. We have to sign players like Blythe and Penny (and previously Cox / Bailey / Wheeler etc) as we don't seem to have the strength in numbers of academy players able to come through and do a first team job while they wait to develop.



So yes we need these type of players in our salary cap - but only because IMO our academy isn't delivering the volume of players it should be doing. Even more important now given I think players under 21 are not included on the salary cap, if they are outside your top 25 paid players....?