|
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 757
Location: Sunny Southport
|
Penks81 wrote:
Yep, good riddance to the pair of them, you couldn't even class them as bench warmers. More Salary Cap Leeches!
Hopefully a couple more departure announcements to come with regards to coaching staff and then the re building can well and truly commence.
Wow, in a season where there have been some "interesting" posts you win the one for being most graceless.
|
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:37 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 757
Location: Sunny Southport
|
Alffi_7 wrote:
I think the issue is that the likes of Leeds / Wigan & Saints don't have players like Blythe and Penny etc in their first team squads. They have young players who can come in and do a job, whilst having the potential to improve and become a first team regular. We have to sign players like Blythe and Penny (and previously Cox / Bailey / Wheeler etc) as we don't seem to have the strength in numbers of academy players able to come through and do a first team job while they wait to develop.
So yes we need these type of players in our salary cap - but only because IMO our academy isn't delivering the volume of players it should be doing. Even more important now given I think players under 21 are not included on the salary cap, if they are outside your top 25 paid players....?
Saints who signed the world beater Tommy Lee, Leeds who have signed Dwyer (not disrespecting him but defeats the bringing their youngsters through argument). Wigan obviously have a conveyor belt of talent, especially wingers, but that is nothing new.
|
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 4:11 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 871
|
Captain Hook wrote:
Saints who signed the world beater Tommy Lee, Leeds who have signed Dwyer (not disrespecting him but defeats the bringing their youngsters through argument). Wigan obviously have a conveyor belt of talent, especially wingers, but that is nothing new.
Not really the same thing, Lee was given squad no. 17, so I assume Cunningham's thinking was Lee would play bench hooker. Dwyer similarly will probably be given a squad number in the mid to late teens to signify his place as bench hooker.
Penny and Blythe were signed as squad men who (injuries aside) wouldn't feature in the first 17.
Owens @ Saints and Navarrette @ Wigan would have been better examples, but both of those were still young (22) and had that potential still in them. The likes of Blythe / Penny / Bailey never had that on their side. And were nothing more than squad fillers.
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 4:17 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pmPosts:
3307Location:
newton-le-willows
|
Since the arrival of a certain Mr Smith any home grown "talent" has been on a slippery slope towards the Tesco carpark ,while "quality" players have been bought in at the expense of tutoring our young players as his preference for a quick fix.Even looking at recent seasons where our playing staff has been below par, any slight mistake has led to a quick exit from the team for any young hopefuls. I believe Dec Patten's favourite karaoke song is the okey cokey. At least some of the coaches at our rivals keep faith with their young players.
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 4:38 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 9:02 pm
Posts: 125
|
They will both get picked up probably by championship clubs.
Thing is who made the decision to release them, I reckon Smith would have retained them both.
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 4:43 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2777
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
|
[quote="Superblue"]They will both get picked up probably by championship clubs.
Thing is who made the decision to release them, I reckon Smith would have retained them both.[/quote]
Leigh or Widnes then?
|
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 5:18 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35430
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
Superblue wrote:
They will both get picked up probably by championship clubs.
Thing is who made the decision to release them, I reckon Smith would have retained them both.
Blythe has retired
|
|
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Mon Sep 18, 2017 5:26 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 823
Location: Warrington
|
Once again Im amazed at the lack of empathy shown on this site. To simply say good riddance to two players who've been good clubmen and suffered injury in the process is inappropriate.
|
|