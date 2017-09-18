WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:31 pm
Captain Hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 757
Location: Sunny Southport
Penks81 wrote:
Yep, good riddance to the pair of them, you couldn't even class them as bench warmers. More Salary Cap Leeches!

Hopefully a couple more departure announcements to come with regards to coaching staff and then the re building can well and truly commence.

Wow, in a season where there have been some "interesting" posts you win the one for being most graceless.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:37 pm
Captain Hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 757
Location: Sunny Southport
Alffi_7 wrote:
I think the issue is that the likes of Leeds / Wigan & Saints don't have players like Blythe and Penny etc in their first team squads. They have young players who can come in and do a job, whilst having the potential to improve and become a first team regular. We have to sign players like Blythe and Penny (and previously Cox / Bailey / Wheeler etc) as we don't seem to have the strength in numbers of academy players able to come through and do a first team job while they wait to develop.

So yes we need these type of players in our salary cap - but only because IMO our academy isn't delivering the volume of players it should be doing. Even more important now given I think players under 21 are not included on the salary cap, if they are outside your top 25 paid players....?

Saints who signed the world beater Tommy Lee, Leeds who have signed Dwyer (not disrespecting him but defeats the bringing their youngsters through argument). Wigan obviously have a conveyor belt of talent, especially wingers, but that is nothing new.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
Previous

