I think the issue is that the likes of Leeds / Wigan & Saints don't have players like Blythe and Penny etc in their first team squads. They have young players who can come in and do a job, whilst having the potential to improve and become a first team regular. We have to sign players like Blythe and Penny (and previously Cox / Bailey / Wheeler etc) as we don't seem to have the strength in numbers of academy players able to come through and do a first team job while they wait to develop.
So yes we need these type of players in our salary cap - but only because IMO our academy isn't delivering the volume of players it should be doing. Even more important now given I think players under 21 are not included on the salary cap, if they are outside your top 25 paid players....?
Saints who signed the world beater Tommy Lee, Leeds who have signed Dwyer (not disrespecting him but defeats the bringing their youngsters through argument). Wigan obviously have a conveyor belt of talent, especially wingers, but that is nothing new.
