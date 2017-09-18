|
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
With Dwyer going to Leeds. We are going to be a hooker short. Would Andy Ackers of London be worth resigning? He looks very good. Good enough as a backup for Clark.
9. Clark
14. Smith
Mon Sep 18, 2017 12:54 pm
The two forgotten men, Penny and Blythe have been confirmed for leaving the club.
Feel sorry for both, lack of wolves playing time can't have helped their prospects for employment next season
Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:06 pm
It's a shame, but not a surprise.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:57 pm
moving on... wrote:
9. Clark
14. Smith
The only cover for Smith & Clark was Dwyer & Gidley. With both leaving what cover will we have, also Smith is not quite ready yet.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:06 pm
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
The only cover for Smith & Clark was Dwyer & Gidley. With both leaving what cover will we have, also Smith is not quite ready yet.
Smith may well take up the bench hooker option (defensive improvements needed though) - but I agree we need further cover there.
I'd also like to see Smith given a run out in his preferred scrum half position at some point. Either way, we need another hooker in the squad.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:28 pm
Smith's Brolly wrote:
The two forgotten men, Penny and Blythe have been confirmed for leaving the club.
Feel sorry for both, lack of wolves playing time can't have helped their prospects for employment next season
their lack of ability won't have helped either, neither of them should never have been given a place back here.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:34 pm
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
their lack of ability won't have helped either, neither of them should never have been given a place back here.
Have to agree about Blythe, he didn't shine in a Bradford side neve rmind Super League team.
Penny is, well, Penny.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:10 pm
Yep, good riddance to the pair of them, you couldn't even class them as bench warmers. More Salary Cap Leeches!
Hopefully a couple more departure announcements to come with regards to coaching staff and then the re building can well and truly commence.
Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:14 pm
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Have to agree about Blythe, he didn't shine in a Bradford side neve rmind Super League team.
Penny is, well, Penny.
I am going to hazard a guess that they were both on a ridiculously low salary to be brought back. No loss
