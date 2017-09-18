WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:12 am
moving on...
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
With Dwyer going to Leeds. We are going to be a hooker short. Would Andy Ackers of London be worth resigning? He looks very good. Good enough as a backup for Clark.



9. Clark

14. Smith
Re: Rumours
Mon Sep 18, 2017 12:54 pm
Smith's Brolly
The two forgotten men, Penny and Blythe have been confirmed for leaving the club.

Feel sorry for both, lack of wolves playing time can't have helped their prospects for employment next season
Re: Rumours
Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:06 pm
Bobby_Peru
It's a shame, but not a surprise.
Re: Rumours
Mon Sep 18, 2017 1:57 pm
Builth Wells Wire
moving on... wrote:
9. Clark

14. Smith


The only cover for Smith & Clark was Dwyer & Gidley. With both leaving what cover will we have, also Smith is not quite ready yet.
Re: Rumours
Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:06 pm
Alffi_7
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
The only cover for Smith & Clark was Dwyer & Gidley. With both leaving what cover will we have, also Smith is not quite ready yet.


Smith may well take up the bench hooker option (defensive improvements needed though) - but I agree we need further cover there.

I'd also like to see Smith given a run out in his preferred scrum half position at some point. Either way, we need another hooker in the squad.
Re: Rumours
Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:28 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Smith's Brolly wrote:
The two forgotten men, Penny and Blythe have been confirmed for leaving the club.

Feel sorry for both, lack of wolves playing time can't have helped their prospects for employment next season


their lack of ability won't have helped either, neither of them should never have been given a place back here.
Re: Rumours
Mon Sep 18, 2017 2:34 pm
Smith's Brolly
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
their lack of ability won't have helped either, neither of them should never have been given a place back here.

Have to agree about Blythe, he didn't shine in a Bradford side neve rmind Super League team.
Penny is, well, Penny.
Re: Rumours
Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:10 pm
Penks81
Yep, good riddance to the pair of them, you couldn't even class them as bench warmers. More Salary Cap Leeches!

Hopefully a couple more departure announcements to come with regards to coaching staff and then the re building can well and truly commence.
Re: Rumours
Mon Sep 18, 2017 3:14 pm
kirtonLindseyWolf
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Have to agree about Blythe, he didn't shine in a Bradford side neve rmind Super League team.
Penny is, well, Penny.


I am going to hazard a guess that they were both on a ridiculously low salary to be brought back. No loss
