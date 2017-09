Sheldon wrote: Dave "the squirrel" Tyrell is not good enough to be a quota player.

I think he'd suit us, I always thought he was a tough nuggety prop hard to put down. Not much to his game other than strong running from what I can remember.But he's at the very least on a par with Sims, and hes younger ( and is built like a front rower should be) and would be a decent starting prop with Hill.I wouldn't be disappointed with signing him.