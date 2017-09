karetaker wrote:

Just found this one, not sure if he as been mentioned before.



After revealing last week he didn’t have any offers and was hungry to continue playing, South Sydney prop David Tyrrell looks set to join the Super League.



It’s understood he’s attracted some interest, with Warrington one club keen on signing the 2014 premiership winner.



At 28, Tyrrell has played more than 150 first grade games.