Half a squad and no coach great.
To be confirmed
What if Mrs Mcguire gets homesick ?
Steve51 wrote:
What if Mrs Mcguire gets homesick ?
we will crumble and let him go and probably book him a first class ticket back !!!
ComeOnYouWolves wrote:
Half a squad and no coach great.
The new head coach will have a lot of work to do in their first few weeks. I am sure there will be a few targets in place already.
I hope an appointment is made quickly, but it has to be the right appointment.
The incumbent coach will have a huge off-season. Our season is now over, I can't imagine many of our rabble will be troubling the world cup squads, so we have an opportunity to get the coach, conditioning team, assistant, signings and prep right.
My pre-reqs for a coach? Someone with no prior affiliation with the club, a ruthless taskmaster and someone who has a little black book full of talented half backs, props and wingers.
morrisseyisawire wrote:
I hope an appointment is made quickly, but it has to be the right appointment.
The incumbent coach will have a huge off-season. Our season is now over, I can't imagine many of our rabble will be troubling the world cup squads, so we have an opportunity to get the coach, conditioning team, assistant, signings and prep right.
My pre-reqs for a coach? Someone with no prior affiliation with the club, a ruthless taskmaster and someone who has a little black book full of talented half backs, props and wingers.
Talking of little black books,what as Brian Barwick brought to the sport,all the promise of contacts.
morrisseyisawire wrote:
I hope an appointment is made quickly, but it has to be the right appointment.
The incumbent coach will have a huge off-season. Our season is now over, I can't imagine many of our rabble will be troubling the world cup squads, so we have an opportunity to get the coach, conditioning team, assistant, signings and prep right.
My pre-reqs for a coach? Someone with no prior affiliation with the club, a ruthless taskmaster and someone who has a little black book full of talented half backs, props and wingers.
Exactly.....I can only see Hill going down under for the WC, and maybe Ratchford for "utility value". If Cooper or anyone else goes then the selectors need their bumps felt.
What about Garth Brennan seems to have been getting close to top jobs. Has a great reputation too down there
once a wire always a wire
Just found this one, not sure if he as been mentioned before.
After revealing last week he didn’t have any offers and was hungry to continue playing, South Sydney prop David Tyrrell looks set to join the Super League.
It’s understood he’s attracted some interest, with Warrington one club keen on signing the 2014 premiership winner.
At 28, Tyrrell has played more than 150 first grade games.
