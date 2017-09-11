I hope an appointment is made quickly, but it has to be the right appointment.



The incumbent coach will have a huge off-season. Our season is now over, I can't imagine many of our rabble will be troubling the world cup squads, so we have an opportunity to get the coach, conditioning team, assistant, signings and prep right.



My pre-reqs for a coach? Someone with no prior affiliation with the club, a ruthless taskmaster and someone who has a little black book full of talented half backs, props and wingers.