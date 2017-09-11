WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:04 am
Half a squad and no coach great.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:42 am
What if Mrs Mcguire gets homesick ?
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:43 am
we will crumble and let him go and probably book him a first class ticket back !!!
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:44 am
The new head coach will have a lot of work to do in their first few weeks. I am sure there will be a few targets in place already.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:50 am
I hope an appointment is made quickly, but it has to be the right appointment.

The incumbent coach will have a huge off-season. Our season is now over, I can't imagine many of our rabble will be troubling the world cup squads, so we have an opportunity to get the coach, conditioning team, assistant, signings and prep right.

My pre-reqs for a coach? Someone with no prior affiliation with the club, a ruthless taskmaster and someone who has a little black book full of talented half backs, props and wingers.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 11:02 am
Talking of little black books,what as Brian Barwick brought to the sport,all the promise of contacts.
