So, hopefully now in two weeks now we are safe, the club start the exodus starting with Smith. If rumour is to be believed, Smith and Agar have resigned and did so before the middles started with SM asking them to stay until the season was over. Guess we will find out now? I saw Karl under the statue on sunday and caught half a sentence from him saying something around the club had made or have made 3 offers to players but didn't hear the start or end of the sentence so not sure how relevant that it is.



I just want to be excited and entertained again so lets see if the club draw a line under this year and re-invent themselves. A big couple of months coming with season ticket sales surely suffering on current form, maybe they have a signing in the bag waiting to kick start it all off. Fingers crossed.