What i can't understand with Smith is that the team & club have been on a steady decline for several years,but TS has such a laid back, almost comatose, outlook on the situation, that he seems oblivious to the fact that the good ship Wire is fast heading for the plug hole & taking his future employment prospects with it. Time to man up Captain Smith,get up off the sun lounger & urgently kick some booty in the dressing room, if that is where the problem lies.