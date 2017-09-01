My thoughts are based on the fact that our best year was 2011 & subsequent years have seen a steady downward spiral of our quality which has been masked by a decline in the quality of the game in general.I know we have had CC success & 3 visits to Old Trafford ,but what has been allowed to happen this year is inexcusable. We have all seen the decline of the product over the last 6 years but what matters most to us is our club, & i suppose ,apart from just blaming coaching staff &/or players, we could also wonder what interest the top management actually have in the club to tolerate this situation. As i've said previously,fancy spotlights ,dancers & Warrington's got talent winners winners won't fill a stadium.Effort on the field & the feeling among the fans that they have been entertained is the key to that. As far as i am concerned,Wire silverware has always been thin on the ground so that is not really top of my list, i am just happy with a good open game & ,win or lose,& the effort has been put in from all sections of the club from players to top management.