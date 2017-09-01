WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 8:43 am
My thoughts are based on the fact that our best year was 2011 & subsequent years have seen a steady downward spiral of our quality which has been masked by a decline in the quality of the game in general.I know we have had CC success & 3 visits to Old Trafford ,but what has been allowed to happen this year is inexcusable. We have all seen the decline of the product over the last 6 years but what matters most to us is our club, & i suppose ,apart from just blaming coaching staff &/or players, we could also wonder what interest the top management actually have in the club to tolerate this situation. As i've said previously,fancy spotlights ,dancers & Warrington's got talent winners winners won't fill a stadium.Effort on the field & the feeling among the fans that they have been entertained is the key to that. As far as i am concerned,Wire silverware has always been thin on the ground so that is not really top of my list, i am just happy with a good open game & ,win or lose,& the effort has been put in from all sections of the club from players to top management.
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 9:31 am
I confidently expect Messrs Smith & Agar to be getting gold watches from the Wire in 10 to 15 years time. presented in front of 150 die hard supporters .


I would guess 90% of the Board are waiting for the end of the season and then expecting TS's departure to be announced. It would seem a logical point to part company and provide the off-season for the new coach to settle in and import a couple of his own players. That of course assumes SJM has located a suitable replacement, I would guess a lot of head coaches in the NRL would not view a UK job as their first choice. Probably similar to the Aussie rugby stars, which is why we mostly get 30 year olds finishing off their careers and topping up their pensions. So I suppose we are looking at either an up and coming deputy coach or someone that has fallen off the NRL magic roundabout.
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 6:29 pm
George Williams could be in trouble. Naughty behaviour early this week.



Been arrest for impersonating a marquee rugby player. ..
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 4:54 am
Been arrest for impersonating a marquee rugby player. ..

Or arrested for not impersonating a marquee rugby player !
