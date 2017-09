ninearches wrote: I confidently expect Messrs Smith & Agar to be getting gold watches from the Wire in 10 to 15 years time. presented in front of 150 die hard supporters .

I wonder why you think this? Or am I missing some Sally Cinnamon-like irony here? The club's current position is costing the owners money and mental energy. On top of that each of them is himself a dedicated Wire fan. Neither of them being impulsive, short-term thinkers, they have not replaced the coaching staff by a knee-jerk swap for Chris Chester, Ian Watson, Michael Monaghan or one of the other unproven but immediately available options that have seriously been put forward on this board. Plus, would a successful coach come to Wire were we to be relegated? Is it not likely that an appointment would only be confirmed once SL status is preserved? Would it be a good idea to announce a conditional appointment in such circumstances where relegation would mean that the new coach's deal is then cancelled? This has been a long and frustrating season but the end of it will bring some important changes.