Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 8:52 am
Alffi_7
Michael Maguire on his way....?

Triple M's Supergrass has revealed some interesting news regarding the future of Rabbitohs coach Michael Maguire.

"Souths' Michael Maguire been receiving a lot of interest from at least one English Super League club," said Supergrass on Triple M Grill Team.

"Don't be too surprised if he ends up at the Warrington Wolves." Listen to the full audio below.

There has been a lot of talk around the future of Michael Maguire after a poor season which has seen them miss the finals.

It's understood Wolves boss Simon Moran sees Maguire as the perfect man to rekindle the club.

Maguire began his coaching career in the English Super League with the Wigan Warriors, where he guided the Warriors to win the 2010 Super League Grand Final before joining the Rabbitohs in 2012 and leading them to their first Premiership in 43 years.
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:06 am
Wires71
Proven winner northern and southern hemisphere.
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 9:12 am
morleys_deckchair
Maguire with new assistant Michael Monaghan....
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:12 am
karetaker
Wouldn't say no to him but would that make a lot of people on here hypocrites as we call the Wigan style of play a lot, he introduced it. Would be happy to go down that road?
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:22 am
Wires71
Remember the wise old heads on here said we had "no chance" of attracting a top NRL Head coach, so put this down to fantasy.
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:23 am
Wires71
karetaker wrote:
Wouldn't say no to him but would that make a lot of people on here hypocrites as we call the Wigan style of play a lot, he introduced it. Would be happy to go down that road?



If he stops us being the laughing stock of the league ...
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 10:36 am
morleys_deckchair
karetaker wrote:
Wouldn't say no to him but would that make a lot of people on here hypocrites as we call the Wigan style of play a lot, he introduced it. Would be happy to go down that road?

no one would bat an eyelid if he delivered the grand final victory.
Re: Rumours
Post Thu Aug 31, 2017 11:07 am
Longbarn Wire
morleys_deckchair wrote:
no one would bat an eyelid if he delivered the grand final victory.


THIS. People can slag us off all they want if he delivers a Championship!! Moaning about Wigan tactics in the past, yes, i have. However maybe this is something we need, no nonsense coach, who will push the boundaries to get the win.

Id love this if it came off!!
