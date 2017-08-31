Michael Maguire on his way....?Triple M's Supergrass has revealed some interesting news regarding the future of Rabbitohs coach Michael Maguire."Souths' Michael Maguire been receiving a lot of interest from at least one English Super League club," said Supergrass on Triple M Grill Team."Don't be too surprised if he ends up at the Warrington Wolves." Listen to the full audio below.Triple M's Supergrass On Grill TeamThere has been a lot of talk around the future of Michael Maguire after a poor season which has seen them miss the finals.It's understood Wolves boss Simon Moran sees Maguire as the perfect man to rekindle the club.Maguire began his coaching career in the English Super League with the Wigan Warriors, where he guided the Warriors to win the 2010 Super League Grand Final before joining the Rabbitohs in 2012 and leading them to their first Premiership in 43 years.