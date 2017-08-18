WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 11:52 am
Any of you lot heard about Declan Patton to Salford? Probably rubbish but it's been doing the rounds here.
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 1:48 pm
TwistTheMellonMan wrote:
Any of you lot heard about Declan Patton to Salford? Probably rubbish but it's been doing the rounds here.


We must of signed Cooper Cronk then.
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 2:09 pm
TwistTheMellonMan wrote:
Any of you lot heard about Declan Patton to Salford? Probably rubbish but it's been doing the rounds here.

would not surprise me
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 5:05 pm
TwistTheMellonMan wrote:
Any of you lot heard about Declan Patton to Salford? Probably rubbish but it's been doing the rounds here.


Heard a rumour about 3 weeks ago. Salford 4 year deal was mentioned.
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 5:12 pm
going no where..
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 6:27 pm
sir adrian morley wrote:
going no where..


I sincerely hope you are right.
