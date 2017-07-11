WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 10:32 am
Smith's Brolly
Back to the reported unrest in the team.. Whatever has gone on with Ben Harrison. Last Smith said he was going on loan to..Hull KR? Then nothing. Either he's fit and didn't go to Hull, or he's not fit to play and he should be part of our injury news. Or we should have advised he was released. As it stands. He is either fit or not, and but still running sanctioned testimonial events with the club. So he's still with us, but not.

Afaik, Ben was/is a well respected member of the squad.
Re: Rumours

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 10:39 am
All sounds a bit shabby to me & would answer a lot of questions. A whole season being affected should not be tolerated though.

Re: Rumours

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 10:49 am
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Back to the reported unrest in the team.. Whatever has gone on with Ben Harrison. Last Smith said he was going on loan to..Hull KR? Then nothing. Either he's fit and didn't go to Hull, or he's not fit to play and he should be part of our injury news. Or we should have advised he was released. As it stands. He is either fit or not, and but still running sanctioned testimonial events with the club. So he's still with us, but not.

Afaik, Ben was/is a well respected member of the squad.


I've got it on good authority that its in his own best interest to not play. His Injury insurance payout dwarfs what he would earn playing for us.

Re: Rumours

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 11:17 am
Says in the Sun you have approached Trent Barrett for next year, to take over from Tony Smith.

Re: Rumours

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 11:49 am
Interesting. The name i heard for next year was David Furner. Isn't he 2nd in command to McGuire at the bunnies?

Re: Rumours

Post Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:14 pm
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Back to the reported unrest in the team.. Whatever has gone on with Ben Harrison. Last Smith said he was going on loan to..Hull KR? Then nothing. Either he's fit and didn't go to Hull, or he's not fit to play and he should be part of our injury news. Or we should have advised he was released. As it stands. He is either fit or not, and but still running sanctioned testimonial events with the club. So he's still with us, but not.

Afaik, Ben was/is a well respected member of the squad.


He clearly isn't registered as a player, by doing that, he doesn't count on our salary cap. Perhaps he needed to remain in 'employment' to qualify for his testimonial events and the tax benefits? Therefore we couldn't confirm we had released him? Or maybe Harrison himself preferred to see out his contract rather than have it paid out in full at the start of the year?
