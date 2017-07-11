Smith's Brolly wrote: Back to the reported unrest in the team.. Whatever has gone on with Ben Harrison. Last Smith said he was going on loan to..Hull KR? Then nothing. Either he's fit and didn't go to Hull, or he's not fit to play and he should be part of our injury news. Or we should have advised he was released. As it stands. He is either fit or not, and but still running sanctioned testimonial events with the club. So he's still with us, but not.



Afaik, Ben was/is a well respected member of the squad.

He clearly isn't registered as a player, by doing that, he doesn't count on our salary cap. Perhaps he needed to remain in 'employment' to qualify for his testimonial events and the tax benefits? Therefore we couldn't confirm we had released him? Or maybe Harrison himself preferred to see out his contract rather than have it paid out in full at the start of the year?