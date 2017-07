sir adrian morley wrote: i know its not a rumour but would love to see chris chester here as coach ben jones bishop as a winger instead of the 2 we are lumbered with and the big lad wakey have fifitta..

really did you not see lineman v Leigh he scored given the opportunity not his fault that he does not have many opportunities created for him!! or do you just want a fast winger and not to fussed on his try scoring ability. Chester I would not mind but am happy with the current lot on the wings