Nope I wrote the last one
once a wire always a wire
Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:13 pm
Any hint on the position he plays in?
Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:18 pm
Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:35 pm
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Or thane wrote:
Any hint on the position he plays in?
Kyle Eastmond?
Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:42 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
That big signing I heard is not going away. We need so good news too.
Is it George Williams? Oh no he's already signed for us hasn't he?
Thu Jul 06, 2017 2:25 pm
Or thane wrote:
I'd be happy with Larroyer, I know people are bagging him but he's a decent second rower and played well at Hull KR. The circumstances of his release were shocking and left him clubless. If we did sign him I won't be complaining, and he would cost us next to nothing contract wise so win win.
Halfback wise we've been linked to everyone under the sun, but I would favour Tyrone Roberts out of them all. I agree that hodkinson's knees are goosed and would be a dodgy signing.
We haven't been liked with any props really except Mosoe but we are pretty much linked with every free player at the moment so who Knows.
Be very interesting to see the amount we sign for next year and what the squad will look like.
Gigot
Naiqama
Hiku/Pomeroy
Atkins
Lineham
Roberts/Hodkinson/Reynolds/Brown/Patton/ratchford (all in the halves)
Hill
Clark
Crosby
Currie
Hughes/Larroyer/Benjamin
Westerman
Cooper
Masoe
Dwyer
King
Gerrard etc etc etc
Be a MASSIVE squad with the amount of people we are linked to, so the above could look like absolutely anything
Alex Gerrard has signed a contract extension at Widnes.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 3:06 pm
Wanderer wrote:
Alex Gerrard has signed a contract extension at Widnes.
Yeah just saw that one mate, I wouldn't have minded him as a replacement for Westwood.
Like I say though we're linked with pretty much everybody at the moment so who Knows
DAG I still wouldn't class Eastmond as a BIG signing so wondering if it is someone else?
Thu Jul 06, 2017 6:20 pm
Who was it said we signed Kevin Naiqama, listening to Jenna Brooks just then she said Salford are in for him.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 7:41 pm
karetaker wrote:
Who was it said we signed Kevin Naiqama, listening to Jenna Brooks just then she said Salford are in for him.
Balls. I was looking forward to us signing Naiqama.
