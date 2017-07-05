WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 7:55 pm
Nope I wrote the last one
once a wire always a wire

Re: Rumours

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:13 pm
Any hint on the position he plays in?

Re: Rumours

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:18 pm
Has Savellio definitely signed for Brisbane as reported here a week ago

https://www.foxsports.com.au/nrl/nrl-pr ... 5105e3adf1

Re: Rumours

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:35 pm
Or thane wrote:
Any hint on the position he plays in?

Kyle Eastmond?
