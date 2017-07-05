|
Unsure as to why Warrington would wait until the middle 8's to relieve Smith. If they had done it sooner there would have been a chance of making the Super 8's so I can't see us sacking him. Especially after us signing Hiku, Pomeroy and now the rumoured Larroyer. These will be Tony Smith's signings.
Wed Jul 05, 2017 11:49 am
Before the season we could only dream of signing Pomeroy and Larroyer. We can't wait.
Wed Jul 05, 2017 3:49 pm
I'd be happy with Larroyer, I know people are bagging him but he's a decent second rower and played well at Hull KR. The circumstances of his release were shocking and left him clubless. If we did sign him I won't be complaining, and he would cost us next to nothing contract wise so win win.
Halfback wise we've been linked to everyone under the sun, but I would favour Tyrone Roberts out of them all. I agree that hodkinson's knees are goosed and would be a dodgy signing.
We haven't been liked with any props really except Mosoe but we are pretty much linked with every free player at the moment so who Knows.
Be very interesting to see the amount we sign for next year and what the squad will look like.
Gigot
Naiqama
Hiku/Pomeroy
Atkins
Lineham
Roberts/Hodkinson/Reynolds/Brown/Patton/ratchford (all in the halves)
Hill
Clark
Crosby
Currie
Hughes/Larroyer/Benjamin
Westerman
Cooper
Masoe
Dwyer
King
Gerrard etc etc etc
Be a MASSIVE squad with the amount of people we are linked to, so the above could look like absolutely anything
Wed Jul 05, 2017 4:09 pm
That big signing I heard is not going away. We need so good news too.
once a wire always a wire
Wed Jul 05, 2017 5:01 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
That big signing I heard is not going away. We need so good news too.
Oh here we go again, if your not going to say who, then say nothing at all please.
Wed Jul 05, 2017 5:17 pm
rubber duckie wrote:
That big signing I heard is not going away. We need so good news too.
You have 4 wrongs so far. Will it be a 5th.
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
rubber duckie wrote:
That big signing I heard is not going away. We need so good news too.
When exactly is Eastmond signing then?
