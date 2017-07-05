I'd be happy with Larroyer, I know people are bagging him but he's a decent second rower and played well at Hull KR. The circumstances of his release were shocking and left him clubless. If we did sign him I won't be complaining, and he would cost us next to nothing contract wise so win win.Halfback wise we've been linked to everyone under the sun, but I would favour Tyrone Roberts out of them all. I agree that hodkinson's knees are goosed and would be a dodgy signing.We haven't been liked with any props really except Mosoe but we are pretty much linked with every free player at the moment so who Knows.Be very interesting to see the amount we sign for next year and what the squad will look like.GigotNaiqamaHiku/PomeroyAtkinsLinehamRoberts/Hodkinson/Reynolds/Brown/Patton/ratchford (all in the halves)HillClarkCrosbyCurrieHughes/Larroyer/BenjaminWestermanCooperMasoeDwyerKingGerrard etc etc etcBe a MASSIVE squad with the amount of people we are linked to, so the above could look like absolutely anything