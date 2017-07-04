WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 9:04 pm
It's not a controlling standoff type half we need, we've got enough of them...it's a running attacking back like Sandow...love him hate him...we were pants without him and we haven't replaced him.

There are only 3 players in the whole squad not afraid to run at thr line. Currie and he's out. Clark and he doesn't play 80mins and Atkins who can't pass.
Therein lies an issue....no attacking playmaker throughout our team since Sandow left.

We spend nearly all the game defending...well let me tell you this...the biggest kidding yourself in rl is defence wins games....it wins shat....attack attack attack
The best defence is attack....look at Cas and with Wire in 2011... hardly any tackles made per game.
once a wire always a wire

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 5:56 am
Jack Walker
http://www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk/s ... -1-8631082

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:21 am
I'm with you on this Rubber. If you score a try you get the ball back or if you almost score the opposition gets the ball near their own line. Our attack has been a real problem.

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:23 am
Plodkinson's knees are knackered. He wasn't exactly lightning before now either. Steer clear.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
