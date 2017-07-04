It's not a controlling standoff type half we need, we've got enough of them...it's a running attacking back like Sandow...love him hate him...we were pants without him and we haven't replaced him.



There are only 3 players in the whole squad not afraid to run at thr line. Currie and he's out. Clark and he doesn't play 80mins and Atkins who can't pass.

Therein lies an issue....no attacking playmaker throughout our team since Sandow left.



We spend nearly all the game defending...well let me tell you this...the biggest kidding yourself in rl is defence wins games....it wins shat....attack attack attack

The best defence is attack....look at Cas and with Wire in 2011... hardly any tackles made per game.