Smith's Brolly wrote: I'm not too sure he's ever played for Tigers? I know he was loaned straight to Bradford.

He was indeed sent off to Bradford. As said below, he played a couple of games, but that's the point really, Cas didn't sign him as a first team player, they signed him to cover injuries - they've been fairly fortunate in that regard this year, so he hasn't been used. If Currie had been fit, would Julien have had the gametime he's had this year?