Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:56 pm
Smith's Brolly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 248
Alffi_7 wrote:
Castleford signed him last year, has their recruitment been poor?

Every squad needs a balance of first teamers and squad men, Larroyer would clearly fall in to the second category, and will probably take Blythes spot as I think he's out of contract?


I'm not too sure he's ever played for Tigers? I know he was loaned straight to Bradford.
Sponsoring Fitzpatrick's Coffee run since 2017...I used to post a lot, then I didn't

Re: Rumours

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:58 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26840
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
He's played a few games for Cas. We could do with him back.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Rumours

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:05 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 767
Smith's Brolly wrote:
I'm not too sure he's ever played for Tigers? I know he was loaned straight to Bradford.


He was indeed sent off to Bradford. As said below, he played a couple of games, but that's the point really, Cas didn't sign him as a first team player, they signed him to cover injuries - they've been fairly fortunate in that regard this year, so he hasn't been used. If Currie had been fit, would Julien have had the gametime he's had this year?

Re: Rumours

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 2:53 pm
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3015
Location: Stuck in 1982
Alffi_7 wrote:
He was indeed sent off to Bradford. As said below, he played a couple of games, but that's the point really, Cas didn't sign him as a first team player, they signed him to cover injuries - they've been fairly fortunate in that regard this year, so he hasn't been used. If Currie had been fit, would Julien have had the gametime he's had this year?


Yes, Hughes would have had a 'rest', but, I understand what you are saying and as a swap for Blythe seems reasonable

Re: Rumours

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 4:55 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 622
At least he has championship experience we cannot blame smith for not planning for next season lol

Re: Rumours

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 6:08 pm
newgroundb4wakey
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 31, 2014 12:30 am
Posts: 1375
He was loaned out to Bradford to get fit as he hadn't been playing. Came into the team when we had a lot of forwards injured but we have some back now and others close. Didn't get much chance in attack but very reliable in defence and a bit of a workhorse with a good engine.

Re: Rumours

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:07 pm
Wirefan
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 10:06 am
Posts: 4414
Location: Warrington
Larroyer - rubber duck off

If we sign him I give up on rugby league

Re: Rumours

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:09 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8795
Wirefan wrote:
Larroyer - rubber duck off

If we sign him I give up on rugby league


I read "it's OK if it's a direct replacement for Blythe" and smiled to myself. No wonder we are gash with that attitude.

Image

Re: Rumours

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:41 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3186
Location: warrington
Hodkinson Move

Trent Hodkinson has been linked with a move to Warrington

Could Trent Hodkinson be in line to replace Gidley at Warrington next year?

It's been a challenging season in the NRL for Hodkinson, and the playmaker has been linked with a move to Super League.

The Newcastle halfback played in just his eighth NRL game of the season on Sunday against the Tigers, having spent the previous seven on the bench, and it's believed he's weighing up his options.

Re: Rumours

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 8:15 pm
Barbed Wire
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 9:01 am
Posts: 833
karetaker wrote:
Hodkinson Move

Trent Hodkinson has been linked with a move to Warrington

Could Trent Hodkinson be in line to replace Gidley at Warrington next year?

It's been a challenging season in the NRL for Hodkinson, and the playmaker has been linked with a move to Super League.

The Newcastle halfback played in just his eighth NRL game of the season on Sunday against the Tigers, having spent the previous seven on the bench, and it's believed he's weighing up his options.


He would be a good controlling half in SL. A good kicker too. Would be a good piece of a far from complete jigsaw. Get him signed
Previous

