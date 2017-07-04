|
|
Alffi_7 wrote:
Castleford signed him last year, has their recruitment been poor?
Every squad needs a balance of first teamers and squad men, Larroyer would clearly fall in to the second category, and will probably take Blythes spot as I think he's out of contract?
I'm not too sure he's ever played for Tigers? I know he was loaned straight to Bradford.
|
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:58 pm
|
|
He's played a few games for Cas. We could do with him back.
|
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:05 pm
|
|
Smith's Brolly wrote:
I'm not too sure he's ever played for Tigers? I know he was loaned straight to Bradford.
He was indeed sent off to Bradford. As said below, he played a couple of games, but that's the point really, Cas didn't sign him as a first team player, they signed him to cover injuries - they've been fairly fortunate in that regard this year, so he hasn't been used. If Currie had been fit, would Julien have had the gametime he's had this year?
|
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 2:53 pm
|
|
Alffi_7 wrote:
He was indeed sent off to Bradford. As said below, he played a couple of games, but that's the point really, Cas didn't sign him as a first team player, they signed him to cover injuries - they've been fairly fortunate in that regard this year, so he hasn't been used. If Currie had been fit, would Julien have had the gametime he's had this year?
Yes, Hughes would have had a 'rest', but, I understand what you are saying and as a swap for Blythe seems reasonable
|
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 4:55 pm
|
|
At least he has championship experience we cannot blame smith for not planning for next season lol
|
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 6:08 pm
|
|
He was loaned out to Bradford to get fit as he hadn't been playing. Came into the team when we had a lot of forwards injured but we have some back now and others close. Didn't get much chance in attack but very reliable in defence and a bit of a workhorse with a good engine.
|
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:07 pm
|
|
Larroyer - rubber duck off
If we sign him I give up on rugby league
|
|
Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:09 pm
|
|
Wirefan wrote:
Larroyer - rubber duck off
If we sign him I give up on rugby league
I read "it's OK if it's a direct replacement for Blythe" and smiled to myself. No wonder we are gash with that attitude.
|
|