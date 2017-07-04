WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:56 pm
Alffi_7 wrote:
Castleford signed him last year, has their recruitment been poor?

Every squad needs a balance of first teamers and squad men, Larroyer would clearly fall in to the second category, and will probably take Blythes spot as I think he's out of contract?


I'm not too sure he's ever played for Tigers? I know he was loaned straight to Bradford.
Re: Rumours

Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:58 pm
He's played a few games for Cas. We could do with him back.
Re: Rumours

Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:05 pm
Smith's Brolly wrote:
I'm not too sure he's ever played for Tigers? I know he was loaned straight to Bradford.


He was indeed sent off to Bradford. As said below, he played a couple of games, but that's the point really, Cas didn't sign him as a first team player, they signed him to cover injuries - they've been fairly fortunate in that regard this year, so he hasn't been used. If Currie had been fit, would Julien have had the gametime he's had this year?
