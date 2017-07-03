WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Mon Jul 03, 2017 12:59 pm
Smith's Brolly
zzhead wrote:
You’d hope for some kind of clause in his contract which resulted in severance without pay, if we fail to make the top 8. Maybe why it’ll happen after the break.

Won't be anything if extension signed before format agreed.

Unless there is a ruling contract terminated should club be relegated. But I doubt that is there. Probably written on the back of a Green Day ticket.
Mon Jul 03, 2017 2:04 pm
So Longbarn,are we looking at Agar taking over the big padded chair then ?

Mon Jul 03, 2017 2:22 pm
Snaggletooth
ninearches wrote:
So Longbarn,are we looking at Agar taking over the big padded chair then ?


Nooooooo :PRAY: :PRAY: :PRAY:

Mon Jul 03, 2017 3:10 pm
Longbarn Wire
ninearches wrote:
So Longbarn,are we looking at Agar taking over the big padded chair then ?


As long as its in a padded room!!!

Seriously though, i don't know. Id like to think if Smith was relieved of his duties, that would go for his first team coach too!!

Mon Jul 03, 2017 4:46 pm
Longbarn Wire wrote:
I think if anyone becomes available down under. Warrington are always 'interested' in the aussie press.

On a side note. Heard on Saturday that Smith will be gone by the time the 8's start. Decent source too. Don't know exactly what that would achieve, although we are in a big rut at the moment, and maybe this is needed to freshen things up. Maybe the board are worried after all!! Just got to find £250k to pay him off now.........

Guess we will have to wait and see.


Don't need to pay him off in one go. We can put him on leave and under contract. If he wants to move to another club in the remainder of his contract period then he can terminate.

Mon Jul 03, 2017 6:34 pm
easyWire
The only way Smith will go is of his own accord when he feels it's right. He is far too entrenched in the system to be given the chop. Even the new CEO has spent the last few years as his assistant.

Unfortunately there's a perceived credit bank that's been built up with the (rightly plaudited) Cup wins but that this has just been taken too far. Those few successes after such a baron period means we are blinded to the fact that we haven't really subsequently achieved what we should have, given the resources available to us. Everyone within the structure is too closely connected and when an 'old boys club' develops it's hard to let people go when necessary.

I have no problem with Smith he's a good coach and will do well in his next venture, whatever that may be. It's just that his time at Warrington is finally over and we need a fresh start with a clean slate from top to bottom in the coaching structure. The squad is more than capable talent-wise (bar a few positions).

If Cas, Salford and Wakefield can produce good quality rugby worthy of the Top 4 with seemingly previously unknown coaches, then so can we. No excuses for not competing with the resources we have.

Time for change.

Mon Jul 03, 2017 6:45 pm
Ben Reynolds the latest

http://www.5thtackle.com/warrington-loo ... -for-2018/

Cooper Cronk linked in League Express too- must be closer to Sydney than Melbourne!!

Can't see Reynolds is needed, unless Patton is off.
