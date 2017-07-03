The only way Smith will go is of his own accord when he feels it's right. He is far too entrenched in the system to be given the chop. Even the new CEO has spent the last few years as his assistant.



Unfortunately there's a perceived credit bank that's been built up with the (rightly plaudited) Cup wins but that this has just been taken too far. Those few successes after such a baron period means we are blinded to the fact that we haven't really subsequently achieved what we should have, given the resources available to us. Everyone within the structure is too closely connected and when an 'old boys club' develops it's hard to let people go when necessary.



I have no problem with Smith he's a good coach and will do well in his next venture, whatever that may be. It's just that his time at Warrington is finally over and we need a fresh start with a clean slate from top to bottom in the coaching structure. The squad is more than capable talent-wise (bar a few positions).



If Cas, Salford and Wakefield can produce good quality rugby worthy of the Top 4 with seemingly previously unknown coaches, then so can we. No excuses for not competing with the resources we have.



Time for change.