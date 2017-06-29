WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:41 pm
Frosties.
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7732
You have still got a big offer on the table to Jack Walker, obviously hoping this doesn't happen.

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 9:56 pm
Gazwire
Joined: Mon Jun 29, 2009 8:06 pm
Posts: 1371
I've just watched Robert's highlight reel and he looks class. Would be great if we signed him.

Post Thu Jun 29, 2017 10:08 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5329
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Frosties. wrote:
You have still got a big offer on the table to Jack Walker, obviously hoping this doesn't happen.


He played really well tonight.

We'll end up playing him on the wing anyway :lol:
