Wed Jun 28, 2017 4:20 pm
Captain Hook
On the Savelio front, is it possible that the club take the view that as Ben Currie is a million miles ahead of him and we have a number of other second rowers he just wasn't worth a further punt?
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.

Re: Rumours

Wed Jun 28, 2017 5:33 pm
Philth
Cheeky half-back
Are the following a million miles ahead of him;

Are the following a million miles ahead of him;

Hughes
Jullien
Westwood
Wilde?

The 1st of which is contracted to 2019.
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said

Re: Rumours

Wed Jun 28, 2017 6:06 pm
Captain Hook
Philth wrote:
Are the following a million miles ahead of him;

Hughes
Jullien
Westwood
Wilde?

The 1st of which is contracted to 2019.

I didn't say they were. It is Currie who I said was. Do you dispute it?
In any event the others don't have to be a million miles ahead of him, just there or thereabouts to mean it's not worth splashing the cash on his deemed potential.
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.

Re: Rumours

Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:36 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Captain Hook wrote:
On the Savelio front, is it possible that the club take the view that as Ben Currie is a million miles ahead of him and we have a number of other second rowers he just wasn't worth a further punt?



I agree with this.
If Westwood does retire this season I believe we need one or two second rowers with Serious grunt and mongrel. Savelio wasnt this, despite being billed as the next Sonny Bill Williams by his dad.

I dont believe Hughes is the player we are looking for either so i'm hoping we sign a half decent experienced back rower that doesnt mind doing the dirty work.

Hughes can then take Savelios shirt as being the occasionally used back rower.
Re: Rumours

Wed Jun 28, 2017 7:55 pm
Winslade's Offload
It would be daft to knock Savelio simply because he is both dynamic and still has the potential to develop further. But I suspect TS was faced with a dilemma; give him a 3yr contract at a decent salary (£45k ?) on the assumption he will indeed realise that potential. Or to stick with Currie / Hughes / Julien as the prime choice BR with perhaps Livett and Wilde if injuries threaten the first choice. TS could probably offer Julien a rather modest package ( ? 2 yrs £30k) simply because this is his first full year in the BR. And while Savelio / his mum / his manager seem very demanding (based on the Saints background), Julien by contrast appears far more willing to earn his place at the top (taking a share in student flat at Padgate for his first year).

As fans, we tend to just look at the ability of a player, but if we were managing we would also have to balance the salary cap between the squad and would also be much more aware of those players that are 'high maintenance' (e.g. Sandow).

Re: Rumours

Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:48 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Linked with the Aussie version of Kevin Brown.........bang ordinary

https://au.sports.yahoo.com/league/a/36192385/7th-tackle-tyrone-roberts-weighs-up-big-english-bucks/#page1
