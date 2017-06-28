WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:36 pm
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2999
Location: Stuck in 1982
karetaker wrote:
Do you even know what your talking about, i know we have signed a 24 year old BACK. im talking about a forward, my post was sarcastic about the fact we let a 22 year old prospect leave.


To be fair, does anyone know what they are talking about, particularly on a rumours thread?

To be honest, I'm a bit ambivalent about Savelio, he's offered the odd glimmer of light in a dull, dark season, but, he's hardly been sensational, all be it I would have liked to have seen more of him given our woes on the pitch. How much of that is down to him or TS I'm sure that there will be plenty of theories?

On reflection, I'd have been happier if he had been offered a two year deal (it still wouldn't have competed with two years in Aus), but, I would have been even happier if he'd nailed that contract extension more through performance than potential

Re: Rumours

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:17 pm
WWRLFC78
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Dec 03, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 433
Location: Well, here of course
Uncle Rico wrote:
To be fair, does anyone know what they are talking about, particularly on a rumours thread?

To be honest, I'm a bit ambivalent about Savelio, he's offered the odd glimmer of light in a dull, dark season, but, he's hardly been sensational, all be it I would have liked to have seen more of him given our woes on the pitch. How much of that is down to him or TS I'm sure that there will be plenty of theories?

On reflection, I'd have been happier if he had been offered a two year deal (it still wouldn't have competed with two years in Aus), but, I would have been even happier if he'd nailed that contract extension more through performance than potential


Look at it this way though...

He's offered the odd glimmer of light in a dull, dark season when the mostpart of the team has been rank average at best. Imagine what he could achieve with some hard work and playing regularly in a team playing at their potential?

Re: Rumours

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:20 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3155
Location: warrington
Uncle Rico wrote:
To be fair, does anyone know what they are talking about, particularly on a rumours thread?

To be honest, I'm a bit ambivalent about Savelio, he's offered the odd glimmer of light in a dull, dark season, but, he's hardly been sensational, all be it I would have liked to have seen more of him given our woes on the pitch. How much of that is down to him or TS I'm sure that there will be plenty of theories?

On reflection, I'd have been happier if he had been offered a two year deal (it still wouldn't have competed with two years in Aus), but, I would have been even happier if he'd nailed that contract extension more through performance than potential


Agree with that, im just stunned a 22 year old kid who i would rather have over Hughes on current form cant get a decent contract here, its why i sarcastically said about the 34 year old pensioner coming as replacement lol.

Re: Rumours

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:32 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35342
Location: "The cuss i will?"
WWRLFC78 wrote:
Look at it this way though...

He's offered the odd glimmer of light in a dull, dark season when the mostpart of the team has been rank average at best. Imagine what he could achieve with some hard work and playing regularly in a team playing at their potential?



Possibly a contract, at sintellins or castleford last off season?
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Rumours

Post Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:52 pm
Snaggletooth
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 708
Andre has now got what he and his family have been chasing, a contract with an NRL club. It gets the family to the right side of the world at a top club in the best competition. Can only be good for them.

We could have got his services for another two years if we had wanted to. We obviously didn't, now we can think of who we would like as a replacement, were we not linked with Harrison Hansen :ROCKS:
