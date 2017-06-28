|
karetaker wrote:
Do you even know what your talking about, i know we have signed a 24 year old BACK. im talking about a forward, my post was sarcastic about the fact we let a 22 year old prospect leave.
To be fair, does anyone know what they are talking about, particularly on a rumours thread?
To be honest, I'm a bit ambivalent about Savelio, he's offered the odd glimmer of light in a dull, dark season, but, he's hardly been sensational, all be it I would have liked to have seen more of him given our woes on the pitch. How much of that is down to him or TS I'm sure that there will be plenty of theories?
On reflection, I'd have been happier if he had been offered a two year deal (it still wouldn't have competed with two years in Aus), but, I would have been even happier if he'd nailed that contract extension more through performance than potential
Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:17 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
To be fair, does anyone know what they are talking about, particularly on a rumours thread?
To be honest, I'm a bit ambivalent about Savelio, he's offered the odd glimmer of light in a dull, dark season, but, he's hardly been sensational, all be it I would have liked to have seen more of him given our woes on the pitch. How much of that is down to him or TS I'm sure that there will be plenty of theories?
On reflection, I'd have been happier if he had been offered a two year deal (it still wouldn't have competed with two years in Aus), but, I would have been even happier if he'd nailed that contract extension more through performance than potential
Look at it this way though...
He's offered the odd glimmer of light in a dull, dark season when the mostpart of the team has been rank average at best. Imagine what he could achieve with some hard work and playing regularly in a team playing at their potential?
Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:20 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
To be fair, does anyone know what they are talking about, particularly on a rumours thread?
To be honest, I'm a bit ambivalent about Savelio, he's offered the odd glimmer of light in a dull, dark season, but, he's hardly been sensational, all be it I would have liked to have seen more of him given our woes on the pitch. How much of that is down to him or TS I'm sure that there will be plenty of theories?
On reflection, I'd have been happier if he had been offered a two year deal (it still wouldn't have competed with two years in Aus), but, I would have been even happier if he'd nailed that contract extension more through performance than potential
Agree with that, im just stunned a 22 year old kid who i would rather have over Hughes on current form cant get a decent contract here, its why i sarcastically said about the 34 year old pensioner coming as replacement lol.
Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:32 pm
WWRLFC78 wrote:
Look at it this way though...
He's offered the odd glimmer of light in a dull, dark season when the mostpart of the team has been rank average at best. Imagine what he could achieve with some hard work and playing regularly in a team playing at their potential?
Possibly a contract, at sintellins or castleford last off season?
Wed Jun 28, 2017 1:52 pm
Andre has now got what he and his family have been chasing, a contract with an NRL club. It gets the family to the right side of the world at a top club in the best competition. Can only be good for them.
We could have got his services for another two years if we had wanted to. We obviously didn't, now we can think of who we would like as a replacement, were we not linked with Harrison Hansen
