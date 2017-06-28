karetaker wrote: Do you even know what your talking about, i know we have signed a 24 year old BACK. im talking about a forward, my post was sarcastic about the fact we let a 22 year old prospect leave.

To be fair, does anyone know what they are talking about, particularly on a rumours thread?To be honest, I'm a bit ambivalent about Savelio, he's offered the odd glimmer of light in a dull, dark season, but, he's hardly been sensational, all be it I would have liked to have seen more of him given our woes on the pitch. How much of that is down to him or TS I'm sure that there will be plenty of theories?On reflection, I'd have been happier if he had been offered a two year deal (it still wouldn't have competed with two years in Aus), but, I would have been even happier if he'd nailed that contract extension more through performance than potential