karetaker wrote: So we have offered Savelio a 1 year deal, Leigh have offered him a 3 year deal, 2 NRL sides are in for him aswell West Tigers and 1 other i cant remember right now. Seems the upshot is we dont really want to keep him or they think 1 year deal is enough.

Possibility of back to Saints also I think?Really don't know what to make of him, has his moments but can be anonymous at times during the game, he had a big chance here given the amount of injuries we've had in the back row, and back rowers covering centre to really make a shirt his own. As it is, currently I'd probably rather keep Julien over him - even if Savelio has the greater potential (I'd argue that potential tag can't last much longer for him, he's only 12 months younger than Currie and look how established he is).If he did stay he wouldn't be a first choice starter as far as I'm concerned, possibility of offering some impact off the bench.If he did move on it 'could' be one of those departures that comes and haunts us, but as things stand, I'm a bit 'meh' about him staying. If he does fine, if he doesn't lets move on.