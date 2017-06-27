|
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 744
|
karetaker wrote:
So we have offered Savelio a 1 year deal, Leigh have offered him a 3 year deal, 2 NRL sides are in for him aswell West Tigers and 1 other i cant remember right now. Seems the upshot is we dont really want to keep him or they think 1 year deal is enough.
Possibility of back to Saints also I think?
Really don't know what to make of him, has his moments but can be anonymous at times during the game, he had a big chance here given the amount of injuries we've had in the back row, and back rowers covering centre to really make a shirt his own. As it is, currently I'd probably rather keep Julien over him - even if Savelio has the greater potential (I'd argue that potential tag can't last much longer for him, he's only 12 months younger than Currie and look how established he is).
If he did stay he wouldn't be a first choice starter as far as I'm concerned, possibility of offering some impact off the bench.
If he did move on it 'could' be one of those departures that comes and haunts us, but as things stand, I'm a bit 'meh' about him staying. If he does fine, if he doesn't lets move on.
|
|
Tue Jun 27, 2017 4:10 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 241
|
I'm just hoping we have a couple of forwards on our shopping list, some established ones and not one year chancers that Smith has a hard on for.
I agree I would keep Jullien I think a 2 year deal is more then fair, he hits well above his weight and never slacks off. I'm hoping we do pull our fingers out soon and re-sign him
|
|
Wed Jun 28, 2017 6:45 am
|
Joined: Fri Sep 07, 2007 12:38 pm
Posts: 1467
Location: Born in Warrington, now residing in Ashton-in-Makerfield
|
Savelio to Bronco's is a done deal this morning apparently, 2 year deal. Just hope we've got a decent prop/backrow replacement lined up who can break a tackle!!
|
|
Wed Jun 28, 2017 6:59 am
|
Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 705
|
Wire in Ashton wrote:
Savelio to Bronco's is a done deal this morning apparently, 2 year deal. Just hope we've got a decent prop/backrow replacement lined up who can break a tackle!!
I have had this info as well this morning, good luck to him, Brisbane will be a great learning curve for him
|
|
Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:24 am
|
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 385
|
|
|
Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:41 am
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3154
Location: warrington
|
We will most likely sign a 34 year old Aussie looking for a pension.
|
|
Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:46 am
|
Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 60
Location: Sale via Warrington
|
Just fixing the line in the article...
He has been one of the Wolves better players this season and the Wolves were
unable unwilling to compete with Brisbane’s offer
|
-Long time lurker-
|
Wed Jun 28, 2017 11:47 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2680
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
|
|
|
Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:06 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 680
Location: Sunny Southport
|
karetaker wrote:
We will most likely sign a 34 year old Aussie looking for a pension.
No we are going to sign a 24 year old current Australian international....ooh this making stuff up lark has a lot going for it.
|
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
|
Wed Jun 28, 2017 12:14 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3154
Location: warrington
|
Captain Hook wrote:
No we are going to sign a 24 year old current Australian international....ooh this making stuff up lark has a lot going for it.
Do you even know what your talking about, i know we have signed a 24 year old BACK. im talking about a forward, my post was sarcastic about the fact we let a 22 year old prospect leave.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Barbed Wire, BOBBIE_IS_SUPERMAN, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, DAG, Disgruntledgoat, Fozzysalforddevil, Irish Wire, Jimathay, karetaker, Longbarn Wire, marshman777, matt6169, moving on..., Or thane, Oxford Exile, Paul2812, Sandwich Wire, Shazbaz, Snaggletooth, The Riddler, Tiz Lad, Uncle Rico, wire-wire, wiretillidie30 and 368 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|