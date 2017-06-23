It will be interesting in the off season what happens, I hope we don't panic buy and fill up on average players to wash the minutes out of the young guys.



I think we all saw enough of Livett to see he has every chance of becoming a star if we give him time, next season I'd like him to have one position and play there every week (even if he's a little bit out of form, stick with him and let him build) Ideally, him in one second row, Currie in the other. We've seen how dangerous Currie is as a big fast runner, who can pass and kick, one on either side would be a massive bonus.