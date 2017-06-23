WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 11:49 am
Paul2812
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 2:25 pm
Posts: 2182
Location: Gee Cross
Smith's Brolly wrote:
Hard for Andre to be in a clique when he was very new to team.


I'm not saying there's a clique, but Andre was good mates with Patton & Livett already. They all went to Newman.

Re: Rumours

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:08 pm
moving on...
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1308
The Speculator wrote:
Suggesting to your coach that some of your team-mates ought to be dropped? Wow, I bet that's wonderful for team morale! Smacks of cliques and lack of unity.



Correct. Russell and Brown are obviously well within Smiths Clique and find themselves (Especially Russell) undropable.

I bet its wonderfull for team morale seeing Russell on the team sheet week in week out no matter how awful his performances are. I bet its awful for Dec, turning up to training and putting the hard graft in just to get dropped as and when Kevin Brown decides if he can be arsed that particular week.

I don't think its so wrong for someone to challenge Smith on why his favorites are constantly getting game time, no matter how frigging abysmal they are, at the expense of lads who are pushing for a starting spot.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012

Re: Rumours

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:09 pm
Smith's Brolly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 217
I just wish I knew how things worked.

We hear Smith doesn't run tactics when it comes to attacking play.

We hear Smith doesn't run coaching sessions and leaves to Agar.

So what does he do and if the above is correct, what qualifies Agar to have such a hands on approach.

Skents! Get the video recorder out!
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Rumours

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 6:19 am
Wanderer
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48589
Location: Doncaster
moving on... wrote:
Correct. Russell and Brown are obviously well within Smiths Clique and find themselves (Especially Russell) undropable.

I bet its wonderfull for team morale seeing Russell on the team sheet week in week out no matter how awful his performances are. I bet its awful for Dec, turning up to training and putting the hard graft in just to get dropped as and when Kevin Brown decides if he can be arsed that particular week.


It does appear to the outside world that Brown is picking and choosing the games he plays in. The interview with him last weekend after getting 'injured' in the warm up was cringeworthy.

Re: Rumours

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 6:40 am
lister
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5570
Location: Warrington
Wanderer wrote:
It does appear to the outside world that Brown is picking and choosing the games he plays in. The interview with him last weekend after getting 'injured' in the warm up was cringeworthy.


It's now reported that he has a ruptured plantar fascia in his foot picked up in the Huddersfield match. It takes around a month to heel, and it's difficult to put pressure on, especially when trying to move off.

Don't know how Brown and our medical staff thought he'd be alright after less than 2 weeks.

Re: Rumours

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 6:48 am
Wanderer
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Sep 18, 2002 4:48 pm
Posts: 48589
Location: Doncaster
Perhaps he knew all along he couldn't play. That would at least go some way to explaining the 'awkward' interview.

Re: Rumours

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 7:57 am
Barbed Wire
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 9:01 am
Posts: 826
It will be interesting in the off season what happens, I hope we don't panic buy and fill up on average players to wash the minutes out of the young guys.

I think we all saw enough of Livett to see he has every chance of becoming a star if we give him time, next season I'd like him to have one position and play there every week (even if he's a little bit out of form, stick with him and let him build) Ideally, him in one second row, Currie in the other. We've seen how dangerous Currie is as a big fast runner, who can pass and kick, one on either side would be a massive bonus.

Re: Rumours

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:33 am
Bigted

Joined: Tue Apr 18, 2017 8:49 am
Posts: 24
Be great if all players could stick in one position and stay there. For that to happen need to have very few injuries. This year we would have needed about 3 players for every position on team. That not possible under current salary cap.

Re: Rumours

Post Sat Jun 24, 2017 8:46 am
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3132
Location: newton-le-willows
I think Russell fits in perfectly seeing as scooting seems to be Smith's plan A for getting upfield. It is effective up to a point and avoids chances of losing possession by passing the ball between attacking players & resulting knock ons.
