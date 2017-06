silver2 wrote: I don't think so but he was brought back after a long lay off and was clearly not match ready. Unfair on him and not really going to help when the new contracts are handed out.

We (Smith) have really 5hat on him from a great height!! I'm disgusted how he's been treated to be honest and, even though he's fit and able to play, Smith still persists on choosing fullbacks in the wing position over him!Ridiculous!!