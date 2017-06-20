WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Tue Jun 20, 2017 12:03 pm
It is also easier to defend against scooting when the opposition don't have to place at least one and possibly two defenders further out wide to combat Currie, which means they can compress the centre of the park.

Re: Rumours

Tue Jun 20, 2017 12:30 pm
I have no issues with his runs from dummy half, he is effective as the stat proves. My issue is that when we pair him up with Hughes you might as well have a neon sign point the way for the attack as they can not defend in that position. you are playing 2 players out of position together along with a changing second row each week. They have not built a relationship despite playing together for a while. Therefore its not working.
Savelio has showed that if we run lines we can make yards, something Hughes cant do.
Re: Rumours

Tue Jun 20, 2017 12:32 pm
marshman777 wrote:
I have no issues with his runs from dummy half, he is effective as the stat proves. My issue is that when we pair him up with Hughes you might as well have a neon sign point the way for the attack as they can not defend in that position. you are playing 2 players out of position together along with a changing second row each week. They have not built a relationship despite playing together for a while. Therefore its not working.
Savelio has showed that if we run lines we can make yards, something Hughes cant do.


Russell isn't out of position though?

Because he sure isn't anything else other than a below average winger.
Re: Rumours

Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:36 pm
Smith also confirmed new signings Peta Hiku and Ben Pomeroy are not ready to face the Dragons on Saturday.

Pomeroy has trained with his new teammates but is currently suffering with a minor knee injury.

Bargain. http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... d_Pomeroy/
Re: Rumours

Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:47 pm
2 year deal with Kevin Naquima imminent
Re: Rumours

Wed Jun 21, 2017 1:51 pm
mikej wrote:
2 year deal with Kevin Naquima imminent


Any chance he can play Saturday?!?

Re: Rumours

Wed Jun 21, 2017 2:02 pm
Russell being used to his strength, tough to tackle with ball in hand. As unreliable under high ball, low ball and poor passing skills he certainly isn't a fullback. Probably in the only place he can play and doing what he is capable of doing.

Re: Rumours

Wed Jun 21, 2017 3:27 pm
Is Penny injured?
