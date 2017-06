CW8 wrote: The trouble with scooting from dummy half is that it is usually our entire 1 dimensional attack game. If a player scoots it's difficult to start a second phase of attack as support runners don't know when or where the next phase will start from, making reading a play and timing of runs very difficult for the attackers but not for defenders. It's effective when players aren't back in to position to defend as a unit and also to take a bit of work load off the forwards.



We just scoot far too much, and in Russels case it's about all he offers since he lost the ability to catch, he hasn't developed his passing game sufficiently in my views still reluctant to pass and passes forward too often. He's like Evans both try hard and are useful as cover but are too limited in their games to be in the first team.

This, the cons really outweigh the pros with russell.Also, with a game plan like the above, as we saw last year and very much so this season, you get an unsympathetic ref who allows the ptb to be slowed down to a dying dog, and we're completely neutralised. Wigan especially have bollocksed us with their persistant use of 3 and 4 men always in the tackle, plus last year they made sure one of those always rolled backwards towards the acting half, (in)directly interfering but not getting penalised for it.We're limiting ourselves by using this as plan a.