easyWire wrote:
He played full back in the four nations final in 2014 didn't he?
Yes and then stand off the following year for NZ for their tour of England.
By the looks of the clubs press release, we seem to have him earmarked for the centre spot, so possibly Naiquama on his wing, if that comes off too?
Ratchford
Naiquama
Hiku
Atkins
Lineham
Positions 1 - 5 look pretty decent then. Half back, impact prop and possibly second row left to fill for me.
interestingly we seem to be the last two clubs in the running for Joe Wardle, who I think has been playing in the back row for Newcastle?
