WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Rumours

 
Post a reply

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:35 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 200
I'd be quite happy with Savelio offered more than a 1 year deal. Seems a little political however..
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:45 pm
Or thane Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Jan 30, 2015 4:42 pm
Posts: 230
Smith's Brolly wrote:
I'd be quite happy with Savelio offered more than a 1 year deal. Seems a little political however..


I agree mate, Savelio is clearly a very good player and at only 21-22 years old I think it's stupid we don't give him a 2 year contract. He's not even fully developed in size or skill and he causes a shed load of problems for the opposition. Get him signed up, if his Dad is still his manager then that will be a problem as his Dad is the reason he left in the first place as he was demanding a hell of a lot more money then any kid at the time was on, and generally being a dick :(

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:52 pm
Paul2812 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 19, 2004 2:25 pm
Posts: 2181
Location: Gee Cross
Or thane wrote:
I agree mate, Savelio is clearly a very good player and at only 21-22 years old I think it's stupid we don't give him a 2 year contract. He's not even fully developed in size or skill and he causes a shed load of problems for the opposition. Get him signed up, if his Dad is still his manager then that will be a problem as his Dad is the reason he left in the first place as he was demanding a hell of a lot more money then any kid at the time was on, and generally being a dick :(


It's not just his dad. His mums just as bad.

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:53 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8743
Or thane wrote:
Hiku is NOT a fullback and has played 80-90% of his career on the wing, filled in sometimes at centre and a few times in the halves.
He'll be on the wing, and if we get Naiqama (my ideal signing) he will be at centre with Hiku on his wing which will be an awesomely fast and skillful right edge for us.
Ratchford will more than likely stay at fullback, I think Savelio will move on as we've only offered him a 1 year deal and he wants longer.
If the Mosoe rumour comes off then that's a big impact player for us if he stays fit, and I keep hearing the Alex Gerrard Rumour from Widnes floating about which would give us a really good solid forward aswell.
Hiku is a very good start though so hopefully more announcements are to follow soon :D


Ah I thought I had read he plays full back. If this is the case above, then that's Russell on the outer, unless it's true that Atkins is away.

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:05 pm
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 241
Location: Dubai
He played full back in the four nations final in 2014 didn't he?

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:23 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 730
easyWire wrote:
He played full back in the four nations final in 2014 didn't he?


Yes and then stand off the following year for NZ for their tour of England.

By the looks of the clubs press release, we seem to have him earmarked for the centre spot, so possibly Naiquama on his wing, if that comes off too?

Ratchford

Naiquama
Hiku
Atkins
Lineham

Positions 1 - 5 look pretty decent then. Half back, impact prop and possibly second row left to fill for me.

interestingly we seem to be the last two clubs in the running for Joe Wardle, who I think has been playing in the back row for Newcastle?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigted, Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, Chetnik, DAG, dickyflourbag, easyWire, Fozzysalforddevil, getdownmonkeyman, Google Adsense [Bot], Hatfield Town Wire, HOOF HEARTED, Irish Wire, karetaker, lister, marshman777, matt6169, mikej, Or thane, Paul2812, Philth, POSTL, scottty, simon_tem, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, The All New Chester Wire, Tiz Lad, upsetzombie, WWRLFC78, zzhead and 312 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,3121,94376,0424,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM