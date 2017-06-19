Or thane wrote:

Hiku is NOT a fullback and has played 80-90% of his career on the wing, filled in sometimes at centre and a few times in the halves.He'll be on the wing, and if we get Naiqama (my ideal signing) he will be at centre with Hiku on his wing which will be an awesomely fast and skillful right edge for us.Ratchford will more than likely stay at fullback, I think Savelio will move on as we've only offered him a 1 year deal and he wants longer.If the Mosoe rumour comes off then that's a big impact player for us if he stays fit, and I keep hearing the Alex Gerrard Rumour from Widnes floating about which would give us a really good solid forward aswell.Hiku is a very good start though so hopefully more announcements are to follow soon