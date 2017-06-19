Wires71 wrote:

Two decent signings then. Hiku full back, and Naiqama probably centre to Russell (!) on the wing.Ratch into the halves. Evans to Leigh or below.Just need 2 quality forwards now to replace Sims and King, and a 2nd rower to replace the woeful Hughes, and to extend Savellio.Naiqama looks a beast

Hiku is NOT a fullback and has played 80-90% of his career on the wing, filled in sometimes at centre and a few times in the halves.He'll be on the wing, and if we get Naiqama (my ideal signing) he will be at centre with Hiku on his wing which will be an awesomely fast and skillful right edge for us.Ratchford will more than likely stay at fullback, I think Savelio will move on as we've only offered him a 1 year deal and he wants longer.If the Mosoe rumour comes off then that's a big impact player for us if he stays fit, and I keep hearing the Alex Gerrard Rumour from Widnes floating about which would give us a really good solid forward aswell.Hiku is a very good start though so hopefully more announcements are to follow soon