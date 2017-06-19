WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:19 am
Wires71


Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8738
Hiku confirmed by club http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... u_signing/

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:41 am
Smith's Brolly



Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 199
There's a photography workshop at the H&J on Friday...maybe they'll ask to see their passing with a potential 18th man spot on the line.

Seems to be quite a bit left in the kitty for this year if we can bring in Pomeroy and Hiku. Perhaps the bonuses for winning Challenge Cup and grand final will be unspent this year..
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 9:44 am
Bondo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed May 17, 2017 2:30 pm
Posts: 9
moving on... wrote:
Hiku and Naiqama Signed. Both available to come over this season pending Visa clearance.

Naiquama played full back for west's this weekend ? Why do you think we've signed hi

m

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:06 am
moving on...



Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1293
Bondo wrote:
Naiquama played full back for west's this weekend ? Why do you think we've signed hi

m



Just what I've heard. Couldn't really care less whether you believe it or not. It might be a load of rubbish, I dunno.

Just telling you what I've heard... A Rumour. Which come to think of it must seem crazy reading a rumour on a thread entitled 'Rumours'.

Either way Hiku has been announced so there's 1 out of 2. Not bad so far.
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:08 am
karetaker



Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3121
Location: warrington
Bondo wrote:
Can't see any link to naiquama signing


All i can see is this, hope its true.
www.zerotackle.com/kevin-naiqama-linked ... tch-27869/

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 11:09 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss


Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35315
Location: "The cuss i will?"
zero tackle
5th tackle
seventh tackle.

how many of these blogs are there?
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:26 pm
karetaker



Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3121
Location: warrington
Today's league express, as the announcement in, also mentions the number of players off contract. Goes on to say Evans as signed for Leigh next season and Sims to Toronto to be finalized.

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:35 pm
shinymcshine


Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1291
It all smacks of desperation to me. Mid season signings are needed due to poor preseason recruitment in key positions, just like last season.

Hopefully they'll give us something to smile about.

Re: Rumours

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:58 pm
Wires71


Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8738
karetaker wrote:
Today's league express, as the announcement in, also mentions the number of players off contract. Goes on to say Evans as signed for Leigh next season and Sims to Toronto to be finalized.


:PRAY:
