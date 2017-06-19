Bondo wrote: Naiquama played full back for west's this weekend ? Why do you think we've signed hi



m

Just what I've heard. Couldn't really care less whether you believe it or not. It might be a load of rubbish, I dunno.Just telling you what I've heard... A Rumour. Which come to think of it must seem crazy reading a rumour on a thread entitled 'Rumours'.Either way Hiku has been announced so there's 1 out of 2. Not bad so far.