Sun Jun 18, 2017 1:49 pm
Rumours are a killer & i am surprised the club hasn't stepped into clarify the situation. We hear rumours of dressing room discontent but we don't know if the guys in the white hats are the players or the coaches or even a mixture of both. The main villains of the piece at the moment seem to be the board of directors for not protecting the club as a business with a statement.

Sun Jun 18, 2017 2:35 pm
Shazbaz wrote:
Need to pick themselves up from this defeat for cats game or there is no chance of top 8. Next game one of the biggest of our season yet


Yeah lose that one and its curtains

Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:24 pm
But if we lose will anything change within the club? My guess would be an opportunity from the board for Smith to bring us back up from the Championship (should the worst happen), or another year to show an improvement and finish above 9th (most likely mid-table).

It's a depressing state of affairs but that's the way it is. We should brace ourselves for another long spell of mediocrity in front of crowds well below 10,000.
