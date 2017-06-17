WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 12:16 am
ninearches
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3109
Location: newton-le-willows
I must say that i am living on a knife edge, not been as excited for a long time. Do i or don't i bother renewing my season ticket ?

Re: Rumours

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 1:53 am
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8099
It's lucky we signed these two players now....it means they have yet to have the skill coached out of then by Agar, so hopefully they look good to us....they be useless next season though! [Whistles]
once a wire always a wire

Re: Rumours

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:42 am
Johnny Headline

Joined: Sun Jun 24, 2012 10:32 am
Posts: 73
Word on the grapevine is you & St Helens are in for Harrison Hansen.

Free agent at the end of this year.

Re: Rumours

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:47 am
Uppo58
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 428
rubber duckie wrote:
It's lucky we signed these two players now....it means they have yet to have the skill coached out of then by Agar, so hopefully they look good to us....they be useless next season though! [Whistles]


So youve finally got Agar sussed !!!! Well done you.....and not a moment too soon.

Only took us 3 years, but then it took 5 years to recover from from the malaise running through our club.

They were dark days.

Re: Rumours

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:48 am
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3119
Location: warrington
Johnny Headline wrote:
Word on the grapevine is you & St Helens are in for Harrison Hansen.

Free agent at the end of this year.


Jesus is it ever going to end, what are we becoming, a care home for the elderly, i can live with bring props in over 30, any would rather have Harrison Ford.

Re: Rumours

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 1:48 pm
TheButcher
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 13, 2003 4:01 pm
Posts: 5434
karetaker wrote:
Jesus is it ever going to end, what are we becoming, a care home for the elderly, i can live with bring props in over 30, any would rather have Harrison Ford.


Somebody had to take the role on after we gave it up...

;)
...Diagnosing SBD (Sporting Bipolar Disorder) since 2003...
Negs bringing down the tone of your forum? Keyboard Bell-endery tiresome? Embarrassed by some of your own fans?
Then you need...
TheButcher
I must be STOPPED!!
Vice Chairman of The Scarlet Turkey Clique
Grand Wizard Shill of Nibiru Prime & Dark Globe Champion
Chairman of 'The Neil Barker School for gifted Clowns'
"A Local Forum. For Local People"

Re: Rumours

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:59 pm
WireWireWire
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 06, 2008 3:53 pm
Posts: 1072
Cannot be any worse. They are here to do a job and god I hope they do. At least we'll have a centre playing centre.

Hudds and Wigan will take 2 points off one or the other next week.
If we can topple Cats at home, we're 2 points off the 8.
In the coming weeks after we will play Wigan. It's not a knockout game so maybe we can win.
We also play Widnes, Leigh and Wakefield during that time. We can win those. Maybe not Wakie.
Wigan have Hudds, Us, Widnes, Catalans and Leeds.
Hudds have Wigan, Salford, Widnes, Leigh and Hull FC.

Wigan are playing weak and have slipped down the table. And with the millions in the gym, maybe they could slip further.
Hudds have had a resurgence, but who knows how long it'll last.
We're terrible. But we'll have fresh legs, coming in with their own ideas on how to get things done, which can't be worse than the ideas we currently have.
I think we have the slightly easier run in. I think we will find a way. Ludicrious, I know. But I still have the faith. Luckily we still have the effort to succeed, even when talent deserts us. if we can do what we did when we went on that 6 week win run, grinding it out and finding a way to hang on, then we'lll slip in to safety.
'We all wanna party when the funeral ends
And we all get together when we bury our friends'

Re: Rumours

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:12 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8731
WireWireWire wrote:
Cannot be any worse. They are here to do a job and god I hope they do. At least we'll have a centre playing centre.

Hudds and Wigan will take 2 points off one or the other next week.
If we can topple Cats at home, we're 2 points off the 8.
In the coming weeks after we will play Wigan. It's not a knockout game so maybe we can win.
We also play Widnes, Leigh and Wakefield during that time. We can win those. Maybe not Wakie.
Wigan have Hudds, Us, Widnes, Catalans and Leeds.
Hudds have Wigan, Salford, Widnes, Leigh and Hull FC.

Wigan are playing weak and have slipped down the table. And with the millions in the gym, maybe they could slip further.
Hudds have had a resurgence, but who knows how long it'll last.
We're terrible. But we'll have fresh legs, coming in with their own ideas on how to get things done, which can't be worse than the ideas we currently have.
I think we have the slightly easier run in. I think we will find a way. Ludicrious, I know. But I still have the faith. Luckily we still have the effort to succeed, even when talent deserts us. if we can do what we did when we went on that 6 week win run, grinding it out and finding a way to hang on, then we'lll slip in to safety.


I hope you are right. But it's not looking good. With the points difference as it is both Hudds and Wigan only need to win 3 of their 5 to ensure Top 8, assuming we win all of ours. If Catalans match us over the 5 we are doomed to the bottom 4.

Re: Rumours

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:51 am
wire-flyer
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 61
Certainly not impossible to make the 8 if we start picking up some wins but I do think it will take a small miracle to pull it off

Re: Rumours

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:47 am
Shazbaz
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 283
Location: South Stand
wire-flyer wrote:
Certainly not impossible to make the 8 if we start picking up some wins but I do think it will take a small miracle to pull it off

Need to pick themselves up from this defeat for cats game or there is no chance of top 8. Next game one of the biggest of our season yet
