I must say that i am living on a knife edge, not been as excited for a long time. Do i or don't i bother renewing my season ticket ?
Sat Jun 17, 2017 1:53 am
It's lucky we signed these two players now....it means they have yet to have the skill coached out of then by Agar, so hopefully they look good to us....they be useless next season though! [Whistles]
once a wire always a wire
Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:42 am
Word on the grapevine is you & St Helens are in for Harrison Hansen.
Free agent at the end of this year.
Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:47 am
rubber duckie wrote:
It's lucky we signed these two players now....it means they have yet to have the skill coached out of then by Agar, so hopefully they look good to us....they be useless next season though! [Whistles]
So youve finally got Agar sussed !!!! Well done you.....and not a moment too soon.
Only took us 3 years, but then it took 5 years to recover from from the malaise running through our club.
They were dark days.
Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:48 am
Johnny Headline wrote:
Word on the grapevine is you & St Helens are in for Harrison Hansen.
Free agent at the end of this year.
Jesus is it ever going to end, what are we becoming, a care home for the elderly, i can live with bring props in over 30, any would rather have Harrison Ford.
Sat Jun 17, 2017 1:48 pm
karetaker wrote:
Jesus is it ever going to end, what are we becoming, a care home for the elderly, i can live with bring props in over 30, any would rather have Harrison Ford.
Somebody had to take the role on after we gave it up...
Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:59 pm
Cannot be any worse. They are here to do a job and god I hope they do. At least we'll have a centre playing centre.
Hudds and Wigan will take 2 points off one or the other next week.
If we can topple Cats at home, we're 2 points off the 8.
In the coming weeks after we will play Wigan. It's not a knockout game so maybe we can win.
We also play Widnes, Leigh and Wakefield during that time. We can win those. Maybe not Wakie.
Wigan have Hudds, Us, Widnes, Catalans and Leeds.
Hudds have Wigan, Salford, Widnes, Leigh and Hull FC.
Wigan are playing weak and have slipped down the table. And with the millions in the gym, maybe they could slip further.
Hudds have had a resurgence, but who knows how long it'll last.
We're terrible. But we'll have fresh legs, coming in with their own ideas on how to get things done, which can't be worse than the ideas we currently have.
I think we have the slightly easier run in. I think we will find a way. Ludicrious, I know. But I still have the faith. Luckily we still have the effort to succeed, even when talent deserts us. if we can do what we did when we went on that 6 week win run, grinding it out and finding a way to hang on, then we'lll slip in to safety.
Sat Jun 17, 2017 10:12 pm
WireWireWire wrote:
Cannot be any worse. They are here to do a job and god I hope they do. At least we'll have a centre playing centre.
Hudds and Wigan will take 2 points off one or the other next week.
If we can topple Cats at home, we're 2 points off the 8.
In the coming weeks after we will play Wigan. It's not a knockout game so maybe we can win.
We also play Widnes, Leigh and Wakefield during that time. We can win those. Maybe not Wakie.
Wigan have Hudds, Us, Widnes, Catalans and Leeds.
Hudds have Wigan, Salford, Widnes, Leigh and Hull FC.
Wigan are playing weak and have slipped down the table. And with the millions in the gym, maybe they could slip further.
Hudds have had a resurgence, but who knows how long it'll last.
We're terrible. But we'll have fresh legs, coming in with their own ideas on how to get things done, which can't be worse than the ideas we currently have.
I think we have the slightly easier run in. I think we will find a way. Ludicrious, I know. But I still have the faith. Luckily we still have the effort to succeed, even when talent deserts us. if we can do what we did when we went on that 6 week win run, grinding it out and finding a way to hang on, then we'lll slip in to safety.
I hope you are right. But it's not looking good. With the points difference as it is both Hudds and Wigan only need to win 3 of their 5 to ensure Top 8, assuming we win all of ours. If Catalans match us over the 5 we are doomed to the bottom 4.
