Cannot be any worse. They are here to do a job and god I hope they do. At least we'll have a centre playing centre.



Hudds and Wigan will take 2 points off one or the other next week.

If we can topple Cats at home, we're 2 points off the 8.

In the coming weeks after we will play Wigan. It's not a knockout game so maybe we can win.

We also play Widnes, Leigh and Wakefield during that time. We can win those. Maybe not Wakie.

Wigan have Hudds, Us, Widnes, Catalans and Leeds.

Hudds have Wigan, Salford, Widnes, Leigh and Hull FC.



Wigan are playing weak and have slipped down the table. And with the millions in the gym, maybe they could slip further.

Hudds have had a resurgence, but who knows how long it'll last.

We're terrible. But we'll have fresh legs, coming in with their own ideas on how to get things done, which can't be worse than the ideas we currently have.

I think we have the slightly easier run in. I think we will find a way. Ludicrious, I know. But I still have the faith. Luckily we still have the effort to succeed, even when talent deserts us. if we can do what we did when we went on that 6 week win run, grinding it out and finding a way to hang on, then we'lll slip in to safety.