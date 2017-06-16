Well I don't know much about the bloke but I'll reserve opinion until I see him, and frankly he can't be any worse than anyone else around him at the moment.



However, I do wonder who people expected us to bring in. We've lost virtually all our centres, Hughes at centre has been apalling, Ratchford is wasted there. So what do you want?



The days of Bateman, Jamie Lyon, Davies, Phil Blake, Kevin Iro are gone, the game doesn't produce them anymore and those that do merit comparison are earning a fortune in Aus.



The best centre in the game at the moment is Shenton and he was a total failure at Saints. He looks great now but he's in a team overflowing with confidence. If we'd signed him when he left Saints you'd have all screamed saints reject.



Next year will have to wait, right now we need bodies and I repeat, if he's bad as some say then he's going to look right at home in this team.