ratticusfinch wrote:
Saints get ben barba we get ben pomeroy....Go Wire!!!


Think i would of been happier with Ben from Bill & Ben.

Re: Rumours

This is on a par with the Matty Blythe signing........an embarrassing time to be a Wire fan
Don't die with the music in you

Re: Rumours

Just seen the facebook page, quite a few on there are happy about it, wonder what they are drinking.

Re: Rumours

He fills a hole, I'm hoping there is another player to come in. He's certainly better than the current right centre we have, i.e. no one!

In King and Livett the academy has already been used to fill the gap Evans left - they just got injured too.

If we get Hiku too, Pomeroy will just be offering cover for the centre & wing positions, which given the current state of affairs I'd be 'happy' with.

Re: Rumours

It just smacks of desperation I'm afraid. What a season this is turning out to be :-/
Re: Rumours

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

Re: Rumours

we would be as well trying to sign ali barba as we already have some of his thieves (stealing a wage) :CRAZY:

Re: Rumours

Seems like a solid player to me. Let's get behind him and the lads and make a late charge. Now then Wire! Let's go Wire Men!

Re: Rumours

CharlieWong wrote:
Seems like a solid player to me. Let's get behind him and the lads and make a late charge. Now then Wire! Let's go Wire Men!


Did you get no toys at xmas.
