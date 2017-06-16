WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Rumours

 
Post a reply

Re: Rumours

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:54 am
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 376
karetaker wrote:
Unbelievable, why dont we just go trolling old folks homes, talk about desperation.


The only positive I take out of this is that if it's Pomeroy till end of Season and not Hiku till 2019, then that may mean Smith may not be handling recruitment next season because he's gone

Re: Rumours

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:56 am
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 231
Location: Dubai
This is exactly what we've needed. You don't get to be first choice centre at a club like the Sangliers unless you're in the upper echelon of world class threequarters. My only issue is where we fit him in. What happens when Evans is fit again? Our specialist right winger would be relishing playing outside either of them I guess, if we had a specialist winger of course.

Re: Rumours

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:58 am
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 231
Location: Dubai
*Disclaimer: The previous post is intended to be sarcastic, not CharlieWong level trolling.

Re: Rumours

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:01 pm
wolfie wales Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 04, 2010 11:07 pm
Posts: 179
easyWire wrote:
This is exactly what we've needed. You don't get to be first choice centre at a club like the Sangliers unless you're in the upper echelon of world class threequarters. My only issue is where we fit him in. What happens when Evans is fit again? Our specialist right winger would be relishing playing outside either of them I guess, if we had a specialist winger of course.

evans will be gone

Re: Rumours

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:02 pm
moving on... User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1282
Lebron James wrote:
Who?

Regards

King James



Who's Ben Pomeroy? Do you even watch Rugby League???

Probably the greatest centre in the French Elite One Championship. 11 Tries in 14 games for Lézignan Sanglier's

Who's Ben Pomeroy... Jesus wept...
Its ALWAYS our year

Est.1876

Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.

1876 - 2017

BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012

Re: Rumours

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:03 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3103
Location: warrington
Tiz Lad wrote:
The only positive I take out of this is that if it's Pomeroy till end of Season and not Hiku till 2019, then that may mean Smith may not be handling recruitment next season because he's gone


Well im hoping your right, in that the 2 i put in the previous link are for next season at the very least.

Re: Rumours

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:05 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3103
Location: warrington
Just thinking if John Bevan or Jonathon Davis fancy playing again.

Re: Rumours

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:06 pm
bbfc00 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Sep 19, 2013 1:06 pm
Posts: 24
Both Pomeroy & Hiku signed......not sure why they have not been announced together

Re: Rumours

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:11 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35312
Location: "The cuss i will?"
bbfc00 wrote:
Both Pomeroy & Hiku signed......not sure why they have not been announced together



maybe there's been some sort of hiku'p
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Rumours

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:14 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 51
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
maybe there's been some sort of hiku'p


Boom
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Cherry_&_White, Clearwing, ComeOnYouUll, DAG, Dug Out, easyWire, foggy, GCM1980, Jimathay, Johnkendal, karetaker, King Johns II, Lebron James, leslie boyd, Longbarn Wire, marshman777, matt6169, moving on..., mwindass, Philth, Purplehaze, scottty, ScottyWire, Smith's Brolly, Thelonius, Tiz Lad, Towns88, Uncle Rico, WalterWizard, Who are ya!!, wire-flyer, Wire200#, wolfie wales and 485 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,586,6692,16576,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS
  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM