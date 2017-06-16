|
Tiz Lad
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 376
|
karetaker wrote:
Unbelievable, why dont we just go trolling old folks homes, talk about desperation.
The only positive I take out of this is that if it's Pomeroy till end of Season and not Hiku till 2019, then that may mean Smith may not be handling recruitment next season because he's gone
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:56 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 231
Location: Dubai
|
This is exactly what we've needed. You don't get to be first choice centre at a club like the Sangliers unless you're in the upper echelon of world class threequarters. My only issue is where we fit him in. What happens when Evans is fit again? Our specialist right winger would be relishing playing outside either of them I guess, if we had a specialist winger of course.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:58 am
|
Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 231
Location: Dubai
|
*Disclaimer: The previous post is intended to be sarcastic, not CharlieWong level trolling.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:01 pm
|
Joined: Tue May 04, 2010 11:07 pm
Posts: 179
|
easyWire wrote:
This is exactly what we've needed. You don't get to be first choice centre at a club like the Sangliers unless you're in the upper echelon of world class threequarters. My only issue is where we fit him in. What happens when Evans is fit again? Our specialist right winger would be relishing playing outside either of them I guess, if we had a specialist winger of course.
evans will be gone
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:02 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1282
|
Lebron James wrote:
Who?
Regards
King James
Who's Ben Pomeroy? Do you even watch Rugby League???
Probably the greatest centre in the French Elite One Championship. 11 Tries in 14 games for Lézignan Sanglier's
Who's Ben Pomeroy... Jesus wept...
|
Its ALWAYS our year
Est.1876
Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.
1876 - 2017
BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:03 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3103
Location: warrington
|
Tiz Lad wrote:
The only positive I take out of this is that if it's Pomeroy till end of Season and not Hiku till 2019, then that may mean Smith may not be handling recruitment next season because he's gone
Well im hoping your right, in that the 2 i put in the previous link are for next season at the very least.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:05 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3103
Location: warrington
|
Just thinking if John Bevan or Jonathon Davis fancy playing again.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:06 pm
|
Joined: Thu Sep 19, 2013 1:06 pm
Posts: 24
|
Both Pomeroy & Hiku signed......not sure why they have not been announced together
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:11 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35312
Location: "The cuss i will?"
|
bbfc00 wrote:
Both Pomeroy & Hiku signed......not sure why they have not been announced together
maybe there's been some sort of hiku'p
|
"i have a phobia of Wolves"
"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.
"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 12:14 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 51
|
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
maybe there's been some sort of hiku'p
Boom
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Cherry_&_White, Clearwing, ComeOnYouUll, DAG, Dug Out, easyWire, foggy, GCM1980, Jimathay, Johnkendal, karetaker, King Johns II, Lebron James, leslie boyd, Longbarn Wire, marshman777, matt6169, moving on..., mwindass, Philth, Purplehaze, scottty, ScottyWire, Smith's Brolly, Thelonius, Tiz Lad, Towns88, Uncle Rico, WalterWizard, Who are ya!!, wire-flyer, Wire200#, wolfie wales and 485 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|